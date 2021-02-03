Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Embracer acquires mobile developer Easybrain and independent studio Aspyr

February 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Embracer Group has acquired mobile developer Easybrain Limited and independent developer-publisher Aspyr Media in separate deals, adding to its recent $1.38 billion purchase of Borderlands developer Gearbox

The Swedish company will acquire Easybrain in a deal worth $765 million, comprised an initial $640 million and $125 million in earn-outs -- both of which will be paid in newly-issued Embracer B shares. 

Easybrain specializes in puzzle and logic games like Killer Sudoku and Art Puzzle, and is currently operating 15 live titles across those genres. Its roster has amassed over 750 million installs to-date, and currently boasts 12 million daily active users. 

Embracer said the purchase has brought a "leading mobile developer with proven ability to launch, scale up, and operate multiple" into the fold. Easybrain's existing management team will remain in charge moving forward, and have been tasked with driving long term organic growth. 

Aspyr, meanwhile, was purchased through the Saber Interactive subsidiary for up to $450 million. The transaction will cost Embracer $100 million upfront and a further $350 million in earn-out considerations based on operational and fiscal targets. 

Since being founded in 1996, Aspyr has worked on a number of popular franchises including Civilization, Star Wars, and Call of Duty, and has published over 100 titles. 

Embracer said the purchase will strengthen Saber's portfolio of projects based on licensed external properties, and will allow Aspyr to accelerate its own growth by acquiring more licenses and leveraging Saber's development capabilities. 

Following the deal, Aspyr will remain independent under the Saber umbrella, and will continue to be led by co-founders Michael Rogers and Ted Staloch.

