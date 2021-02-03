Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

EA Play now has 13 million players across all platforms

Console/PC, Social/Online

Following a recent rebrand and a hefty partnership with Xbox, EA has announced that its own subscription-based game library EA Play now has nearly 13 million active players.

This counts those delving into EA Play's library across all four of its platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and the EA PC client. Notably, EA doesn't use the word subscribers here to mark the milestone. Last we heard, back in November of 2020, EA Play had around 6.5 million paying subscribers.

The 6.5 million person difference between that November figure and today's active player count could include some growth in subscribers, but likely has a lot to do with a recent partnership with Microsoft that rolls EA Play access into Xbox's Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

That deal, forged late last year, allows folks with a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate to play games from the EA Play library on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. That partnership will also bring EA Play to Xbox Game Pass for PC down the line, but the launch was delayed until a yet-undisclosed point in 2021 in order to better integrate EA Play into the service.

