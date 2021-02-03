Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

EA has made $3 billion in net bookings from just Star Wars games

EA has made $3 billion in net bookings from just Star Wars games

February 3, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 3, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Across the entire duration of EA's Star Wars deal, the company says it has sold 52 million copies and generated $3 billion in net bookings from just Star Wars games alone.

The figure was thrown out during a recent Q&A with investors, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson calling out Star Wars: The Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Squadrons as some Star Wars standouts in that regard.

Wilson also notes that Galaxy of Heroes, EA's ongoing mobile Star Wars game, is a $1 billion franchise on its own. He also reaffirmed the fact that the recent removal of the word 'exclusive' from EA's Star Wars partnership hasn't impacted its own plans with the franchise.

"I don’t think you should imagine that the fact that some other people will build some Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that IP or our ability to build the appropriate number of games," adds Wilson in that call.

