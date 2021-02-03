Ubisoft Toronto co-founder Alexandre Parizeau departs Ubisoft

Newsbrief: Alexandre Parizeau is stepping down from his role as managing director of Ubisoft Toronto and, in doing so, is departing the studio he co-founded over a decade ago.

Parizeau was the last of the three founding members of Ubisoft Toronto still at the studio.

In a statement, he notes that he is stepping down to "focus on personal priorities," and that former Ubisoft Berlin studio manager Istvan Tajnay will take his place as the studio's managing director.

"In my time here, Ubisoft Toronto has become one of the largest development studios within Ubisoft," reads that statement from Parizeau. "That is a testament to the ambition, commitment and focus of the team, and I am grateful and proud to have supported them as managing director these past six years."