Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Gameplay Event Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Austin, Texas
Do you love discovering cool events in games while exploring with friends? Do you have experience both designing and implementing dynamic, creative moments within levels? Do you love jamming on ideas with motivated teammates? If yes, read on.
We’re looking for an experienced gameplay event designer to both design and implement gameplay events in Unreal.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work with design leadership to implement compelling game moments and events, including puzzles and combat and encounters
- Carry idea through from concept presentation to in-game implementation
- Implement all intended gameplay utilizing scripting tools in Unreal
- Craft a well-paced experience, utilizing all aspects of the player package
- Clearly document and communicate all work and ideas
- Work with the designer team to implement and maintain combat encounters
- Work with design leadership to iterate on and polish the experience
- Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed
REQUIRED
- Demonstrated experience creating compelling game events
- Experience on a shipped commercial project in a related role
- Eagerness to iterate, iterate, and iterate on ideas
- Strong attention to detail
- A passion for both design and technical implementation
- A strong understanding of technical implementation techniques, primarily visual scripting (Blueprint or similar)
- A thorough understanding of typical design pipelines
- Able to effectively collaborate with other departments
- Motivated and self-driven; complete tasks without major supervision
- Skilled problem solver
- Proof of eligibility to work in the United States
PLUSES
- Experience using Unreal
- Experience using Blueprint on a shipped title
- Credits on a shipped AAA action/adventure title
Our Benefits
- Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision
- Profit sharing
- Generous PTO
- 401k plan
- Relocation packages
Plus (when there’s not a pandemic)...
- Office movie lunches
- Snacks on snacks on snacks
- A world-beating, custom-made board gaming table
- MAME cabinet
Interested? Apply now.
About the Gamasutra Job Board
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.