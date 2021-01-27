Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Gameplay Event Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Do you love discovering cool events in games while exploring with friends? Do you have experience both designing and implementing dynamic, creative moments within levels? Do you love jamming on ideas with motivated teammates? If yes, read on.

We’re looking for an experienced gameplay event designer to both design and implement gameplay events in Unreal.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with design leadership to implement compelling game moments and events, including puzzles and combat and encounters

Carry idea through from concept presentation to in-game implementation

Implement all intended gameplay utilizing scripting tools in Unreal

Craft a well-paced experience, utilizing all aspects of the player package

Clearly document and communicate all work and ideas

Work with the designer team to implement and maintain combat encounters

Work with design leadership to iterate on and polish the experience

Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

REQUIRED

Demonstrated experience creating compelling game events

Experience on a shipped commercial project in a related role

Eagerness to iterate, iterate, and iterate on ideas

Strong attention to detail

A passion for both design and technical implementation

A strong understanding of technical implementation techniques, primarily visual scripting (Blueprint or similar)

A thorough understanding of typical design pipelines

Able to effectively collaborate with other departments

Motivated and self-driven; complete tasks without major supervision

Skilled problem solver

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES

Experience using Unreal

Experience using Blueprint on a shipped title

Credits on a shipped AAA action/adventure title

Our Benefits

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

401k plan

Relocation packages

Plus (when there’s not a pandemic)...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

A world-beating, custom-made board gaming table

MAME cabinet

Interested? Apply now.

