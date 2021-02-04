Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amazon's next CEO vows to help struggling Amazon Game Studios bounce back

Amazon's next CEO vows to help struggling Amazon Game Studios bounce back

February 4, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 4, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Amazon's next CEO Andy Jassy has expressed support for the company's video game business, which has faced a number of challenges of late. 

Jassy will replace Jeff Bezos when the current chief exec steps down later this year, and according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg has vowed to help Amazon Game Studios realize its unfulfilled potential. 

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years. Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in Amazon Game Studios, I believe we will if we hang in there," wrote Jassy. 

"Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

Jassy was reportedly responding to an email sent by Amazon exec and studio VP Mike Frazzini, who themselves came under fire recently for allegedly mismanaging projects and development staff.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Amazon Game Studios has struggled to find its feet after being dragged into the mire by a leadership team that frequently pulls the rug out from under its developers. 

The piece claims that senior figures misprioritized project goals based on competitor decisions, allowed sexist and racist behavior to take root in the workplace, and dismissed feedback from expert talent. 

The full story at Bloomberg, based on conversations with over 30 Amazon Game Studios developers, is worth reading to get a sense of the bigger picture and the challenge facing Jassy.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.04.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.04.21]
Senior Programmer (Character Tech)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.04.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.04.21]
Programmer (Character Tech)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image