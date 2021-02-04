Amazon's next CEO vows to help struggling Amazon Game Studios bounce back

Amazon's next CEO Andy Jassy has expressed support for the company's video game business, which has faced a number of challenges of late.

Jassy will replace Jeff Bezos when the current chief exec steps down later this year, and according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg has vowed to help Amazon Game Studios realize its unfulfilled potential.

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years. Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in Amazon Game Studios, I believe we will if we hang in there," wrote Jassy.

"Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

Jassy was reportedly responding to an email sent by Amazon exec and studio VP Mike Frazzini, who themselves came under fire recently for allegedly mismanaging projects and development staff.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Amazon Game Studios has struggled to find its feet after being dragged into the mire by a leadership team that frequently pulls the rug out from under its developers.

The piece claims that senior figures misprioritized project goals based on competitor decisions, allowed sexist and racist behavior to take root in the workplace, and dismissed feedback from expert talent.

The full story at Bloomberg, based on conversations with over 30 Amazon Game Studios developers, is worth reading to get a sense of the bigger picture and the challenge facing Jassy.