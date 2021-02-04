Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Vertigo Games acquires location-based VR arcade platform SpringboardVR

Vertigo Games acquires location-based VR arcade platform SpringboardVR

February 4, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 4, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Arizona Sunshine developer Vertigo Games has acquired location-based VR arcade platform SpringboardVR for an undisclosed fee.  

SpringBoardVR currently offers over 400 virtual reality titles through its content marketplace, and works with over 500 companies across 40 countries. 

Vertigo, which has made a name for itself as a VR developer and publisher, said it wants to help the company deliver "seamless service and operations for arcade operations and game studios around the world."

With that in mind, Vertigo said it will be bringing over "several key customer-facing members of the SpringBoardVR team." 

"Vertigo Games continues to believe in the power of location-based virtual reality to drive the growth of the medium," said the company's director of business development, John Coleman. 

"[SpringboardVR] has done a great job building the largest VR content marketplace for location-based entertainment, and we look forward to leading it into the future in this exciting phase of accelerating growth in VR."

SpringboardVR will continue operating under its current name following the deal, but will be granted access to support and resources from the Vertigo team.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.04.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.04.21]
Senior Programmer (Character Tech)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.04.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.04.21]
Programmer (Character Tech)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image