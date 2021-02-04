Vertigo Games acquires location-based VR arcade platform SpringboardVR

Arizona Sunshine developer Vertigo Games has acquired location-based VR arcade platform SpringboardVR for an undisclosed fee.

SpringBoardVR currently offers over 400 virtual reality titles through its content marketplace, and works with over 500 companies across 40 countries.

Vertigo, which has made a name for itself as a VR developer and publisher, said it wants to help the company deliver "seamless service and operations for arcade operations and game studios around the world."

With that in mind, Vertigo said it will be bringing over "several key customer-facing members of the SpringBoardVR team."

"Vertigo Games continues to believe in the power of location-based virtual reality to drive the growth of the medium," said the company's director of business development, John Coleman.

"[SpringboardVR] has done a great job building the largest VR content marketplace for location-based entertainment, and we look forward to leading it into the future in this exciting phase of accelerating growth in VR."

SpringboardVR will continue operating under its current name following the deal, but will be granted access to support and resources from the Vertigo team.