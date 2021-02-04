Obituary: ZeniMax founder and CEO Robert A. Altman

Robert A. Altman, founder of Bethesda and id Software parent ZeniMax Media and its longtime CEO, has passed away at the age of 74.

A tweet from the Bethesda account shared the news today, memorializing Altman as a "true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together."

Altman founded ZeniMax Media alongside Christopher Weaver in 1999. In the 20 plus years since, ZeniMax has become a prolific company under Altman's leadership and now counts many notable studios like Prey dev Arkane Studios, Skyrim dev Bethesda, and Doom dev id Software among its subsidiaries, to name just a few.

In Bethesda's full memorial, staff remember Altman as an "an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being." That message, shared below, shares one of the weekly emails Altman sent to ZeniMax staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging them to celebrate their journeys, and urging staff to "make time for yourselves daily, schedule online social gatherings, and keep your perspective, knowing this will pass."