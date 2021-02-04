Mountaintop raises $5.5 million to accelerate development of its PvP shooter

Newsbrief: Mountaintop Studios, the game dev studio founded by Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell last year, has raised $5.5 million at the close of its seed funding round from "investors, friends, and family."

With that funding now secured, the Mountaintop team is looking to expand from 20 to around 50 developers. Already, Mountaintop's dev team includes developers from studios like Epic Games, Blizzard, Respawn, Infinity Ward, and many other notable names in the industry.

The funds and Mountaintop's planned hiring spree both aim to accelerate development of its inaugural game, which has been recently revealed as a "PvP-driven shooter inspired by some of our all-time favorites in the genre."