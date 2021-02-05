Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 5, 2021
Mobile titles and domestic releases are driving revenue at Konami

February 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Revenue and profits have increased in Konami's Digital Entertainment division, which houses its video game operations. 

As noted in the company's fiscal report for the nine months ended December 30, 2020, revenue rose by 33.1 percent year-on-year to 144.6 billion yen ($1.37 billion), while operating profit increased by 75.3 percent to 50.9 billion yen ($482.5 million) over the same period.

Konami said that upswing was driven by mobile titles like eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 (better known as eFootball PES 2021 in the west) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

It also highlighted the "strong" performances of domestic releases like Professional Baseball Spirits A and Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu, and specifically commended Switch title Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban for topping 2.5 million shipments. 

As for the company's esports operations, Konami explained it has continued to host digital tournaments and events, but acknowledged that its broader actives are "limited by the coronavirus outbreak."

As was the case back in November 2020, Konami hasn't shared any fiscal forecasts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining that "visibility is low on when COVID-19 will be under control and consumer spending will recover."

