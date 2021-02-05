Mobile game company Wildlife opens new development studio in California

Mobile developer Wildlife has established a new studio in California called Never Forget Games.

The nascent studio has been tasked with creating new titles using Wildlife's game development and publishing platform, and will be helmed by industry veterans Ray Mazza and Michael Duke.

Mazza was previously the lead systems designer for Vainglory and also independently developed successful puzzler Merge Dragons!, which was acquired by Zynga in 2018. Duke, meanwhile, was formerly a senior producer on The Sims 3 at EA.

Commenting on the opening, Wildlife chief exec Victor Lazarte said the company wants to give talented creators the tools and freedom they need to focus solely on creation.

"We want to be the company that honors talented game creators the most, and that makes it easier and faster for them to create the games that will mark our generation,” he commented. "We are investing in our publishing infrastructure, enabling developers to concentrate solely on making great games."