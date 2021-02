Newsbrief: Candivore has raised $12 million in funding to grow its match-3 puzzler, Match Masters.

As reported by VentureBeat, the Israel-based mobile studio will use the cash to drive user acquisition after spending the past two years bolstering the title with new features and content.

The game currently has over 1 million monthly active users, who combined play more than five million daily matches. It derives the bulk of its revenue from in-app purchases that aid progression, and also features video ads that grant in-game rewards.