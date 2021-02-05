Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony picks up minor stake in From Software parent company Kadokawa Corporation

February 5, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Sony has picked up a 1.93 stake in From Software parent company Kadokawa Corporation, kicking off what the two firms call a "capital alliance" between Sony and Kadokawa.

The eagle-eyed folks over at VGC spotted a mention of Sony's small get in Kadokawa's financials, noting as well that a similar deal was also struck with CyGames' mobile-focused parent company CyberAgent.

According to a statement, the alliance forged between Kadokawa and Sony aims to bolster the former's development of both new and existing IP by allowing it to tap into Sony's "global expansion power of animation and consumer games."

