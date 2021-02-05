Get a job: Join Ringtail Interactive as a Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Stockholm, Sweeden

We are looking for a Concept artist to grow our team, for our live project and upcoming games.

This is an opportunity to make your mark in a compact organization where your voice will matter. If you're looking for the chance to have ownership in the making and evolving of an innovative and charming game, we encourage you to apply!

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with the Art Lead, other Artists, and Designers to define the look of our projects by generating characters, environments and props that follow an established Art Direction and complies with technical guidelines.

Produce quick mockups, flesh out designs, and finalized work as reference sheets and orthographic views for 3d models.

Produce polished illustration work for both in game and marketing materials.

Assist in the creation of key art pieces and other pre-production materials.

REQUIREMENTS

Previous experience in the game industry with at least 1 released title as a concept artist / illustrator, mobile experience is a plus.

A portfolio that shows cartoony, casual, whimsical and stylized work, with focus on design, composition, shape language and color use.

Good communicator, proactive, self-managed, able to receive feedback and willing to work in a team.

Able to flesh out visual solutions from briefs, references and mood boards, while adapting to a set artistic style with consistent results.

GOOD TO HAVE

Knowledge of 3d modeling and Unity engine

Experience with, or interest in UI

Storytelling skills

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.