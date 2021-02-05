Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Ringtail Interactive as a Concept Artist

February 5, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Concept Artist, Ringtail Interactive

Location: Stockholm, Sweeden

We are looking for a Concept artist to grow our team, for our live project and upcoming games.  

This is an opportunity to make your mark in a compact organization where your voice will matter. If you're looking for the chance to have ownership in the making and evolving of an innovative and charming game, we encourage you to apply! 

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Collaborate with the Art Lead, other Artists, and Designers to define the look of our projects by generating characters, environments and props that follow an established Art Direction and complies with technical guidelines. 

  • Produce quick mockups, flesh out designs, and finalized work as reference sheets and orthographic views for 3d models. 

  • Produce polished illustration work for both in game and marketing materials. 

  • Assist in the creation of key art pieces and other pre-production materials. 

REQUIREMENTS

  • Previous experience in the game industry with at least 1 released title as a concept artist / illustrator, mobile experience is a plus. 

  • A portfolio that shows cartoony, casual, whimsical and stylized work, with focus on design, composition, shape language and color use.  

  • Good communicator, proactive, self-managed, able to receive feedback and willing to work in a team.  

  • Able to flesh out visual solutions from briefs, references and mood boards, while adapting to a set artistic style with consistent results.

GOOD TO HAVE 

  • Knowledge of 3d modeling and Unity engine 

  • Experience with, or interest in UI 

  • Storytelling skills 

Interested? Apply now.

