Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shadow of War publisher Warner Bros. has patented the series' Nemesis system

Shadow of War publisher Warner Bros. has patented the series' Nemesis system

February 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has succeeded in patenting the Nemesis system at the heart of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Shadow of War

As reported by IGN, the patent has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and will take effect on February 23, 2021. Warner Bros, which published both of the Tolkien-based action-RPGs, will have the option to keep the patent until 2035. 

The patent itself is titled 'Nemesis characters, nemesis forts, social vendettas and followers in computer games,' and looks to cover all aspects of the Nemesis system created by Monolith Productions to add more gameplay depth and narrative meaning to NPC encounters. 

The patent also covers the Social Conquest battles in Shadow of War, which allow players to attack each other's strongholds to see whose army 

Warner Bros. has been attempting to patent the Nemesis system since 2015, and after a number of setbacks that resulted in it revising and resubmitting the application, has finally succeeded. 

At this point, it's unclear what Warner Bros. would do if another studio attempted to implement a Nemesis-style system in the future, given similar systems have already been added to major franchises like Assassin's Creed.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.08.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[02.05.21]
Curriculum Developer in Visual Effects for Real-Time Engines
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.21]
Tools and Pipeline Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.21]
Senior or Lead Tools and Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image