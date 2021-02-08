French mobile studio Homa nets $15 million to create hypercasual titles

French mobile studio Homa Games has raised $15 million in funding to create new hypercasual titles.

As reported by GamesBeat, the Paris-based company intends to expands its 30-strong roster of apps and games, which includes titles like Nerf Epic Pranks, Sky Roller, and Idle World.

Homa's entire catalog has already amassed over 250 million lifetime downloads, and the studio now wants to diversify its portfolio while investing in new tools and tech for user acquisition, monetization, prototyping, and development.

The investment follows a year of growth for Homa, which saw the company quadruple its team size to 80 employees and expand its presence in European cities like Toulouse, Lisbon, and Skopje.