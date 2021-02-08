Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
Kowloon Nights backs indies with funding deals for 23 titles

February 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Game investment fund Kowloon Nights has agreed to finance 23 titles from a range of indie studios. 

The spate of funding deals has seen Kowloon back projects from notable studios including Oxenfree developer Night School Studios, Spiritfarer creator Thunder Lotus, Paradise Killer maker Kaizen Game Works, and OlliOlli developer Roll7. 

Kowloon said it wants to help creators "chart their own destiny," and as such has taken a developer-first approach to funding by letting its partners retain ownership of their IP and sequel rights, implement a flexible payment schedule, maintain full creative control over their projects, and earn revenue from day one. 

According to Kowloon partner, Lindsey Rostal, the company is driven by a desire to grant developers creative freedom without compromising their long-term sustainability. 

"We are incredibly proud to work with such talented studios and developers whose innovative work previously has brought to the community games ranging from OlliOlli to Paradise Killer to Absolver to Spiritfarer to Oxenfree and more," they commented. "We feel Kowloon is uniquely positioned to help developers pursue their visions while building sustainable studios."

You can see the full list of funded projects by heading on over to the Kowloon website.

