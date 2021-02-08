Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
Focus Home Interactive opens up new Deck13 studio in Montreal

February 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Focus Home Interactive has cut the ribbon on a new game development studio in Canada.

The new offshoot, Deck13 Studio Montreal, is to act as a subsidiary to its German studio Deck13 and offer support on a yet unannounced project due out in 2022.

"Montreal is a great breeding ground for creative talent and a catalyst for technological innovation. Opening a subsidiary in Canada is a logical continuation in the history and internal development of our studio," reads a statement from Deck13 managing director Mathias Reichert.

"Deck13 Studio Montreal will allow us to strengthen our knowledge and integrate new visions, cultures and know-how that will undoubtedly take the studio to the next level.”

On the larger scale, Focus Home Interactive says that a new studio in Canada fulfills the dual purpose of expanding its brand while building strong support systems for its existing development teams.

"This subsidiary is the symbol of our desire to integrate new talents and skills, and demonstrates our exacting standards and our determination to always seek quality and innovation that will allow us  to offer unique gaming experiences to players," adds Focus Home Interactive management board chairman Christophe Nobileau.

This also makes Focus Home Interactive the newest entry in a growing list of game developers that have set up new offices in Montreal recently, following in the footsteps of companies like Quantic Dream and Phoenix Labs.

