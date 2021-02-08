EA continues its big mobile push with $2.1 billion Glu Mobile acquisition

Electronic Arts is hitting the ground running in 2021. Following fresh off the heels of last week's big news for EA Sports, the company has now revealed big plans for its mobile dealings as well.

EA today announced plans to acquire mobile developer and publisher Glu Mobile, a deal that rapidly expands EA's mobile catalogue and reinforces its previously stated desire to better capitalize on the untapped potential its mobile business holds.

According to a press release, bringing Glu Mobile under Electronic Arts means that EA's mobile protfolio will include 15 top live service games with a combined $1.32 billion in bookings across the last twelve months.

Glu Mobile itself is a mobile game developer and publisher based out of San Francisco. The 800-person company is responsbile for games across a variety of genres, including Design Home, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and more.

“Our acquisition of Glu combines amazing teams and deeply-engaging products to create a mobile games leader with proven expertise across many fast-growing genres,” reads a statement from EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

“Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu’s games and talent, we’re doubling the size of our mobile business. With a deep IP portfolio and an expanding global audience, we’ll deliver more exciting experiences for our players and drive further growth for Electronic Arts.”

This move solidifies EA's earlier commitment to tap into its mobile potential, following last year's hiring of former Big Fish Games president Jeff Karp as the new head of EA Mobile. That decision came during a bigger mobile-focused shift at EA to unify its mobile studios under one, mobile-focused leader. Wilson noted late last year that he sees EA's mobile business as an "unbelievable exponential opportunity," and plans to expand EA's mobile reach through licensing, co-development, or, in the case of today's Glu Mobile news, acquisition.