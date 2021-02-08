Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Digital makes up 85% of Take-Two's $860.9 million in Q3 net revenue

Digital makes up 85% of Take-Two's $860.9 million in Q3 net revenue

February 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Take-Two Interactive has closed out what its leadership is calling an incredibly strong holiday season and strong third quarter for its 2021 financial year.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, Take-Two Interactive reported $860.9 million in net revenue (according to the GAAP accounting standard), down from $930.1 million the year before but still within Take-Two's projections.

Of that, $728.5 million came directly from digital sources while around 62 percent of total at net revenue came from recurrent consumer spending.

In both cases, Take-Two calls out games like NBA 2K21 and 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V and Online, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Online, the recent Mafia releases, Borderlands 3, mobile games from Social Point, and several others as the games responsible for driving revenue.

While net revenue declined year over year, net income is up by around $19 million year-over-year. For Q3 2021, Take-Two reported $182.3 million in net income up from $163.7 the year before.

"Take-Two is exceedingly well-positioned to capitalize further on the positive trends of our industry and to pursue our core mission to become the most innovative, creative, and efficient entertainment company in the world," comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"By scaling our business further through a highly disciplined approach to both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, having the willingness to explore and experiment with new markets and business models, and investing prudently to enhance our global infrastructure and resources, Take-Two remains poised to generate growth and margin expansion over the long-term.”

Looking forward, the company expects its fiscal year to close with somewhere in the range of $3.235 to $3.285 billion in net revenue, and net income in the range of $472 to $484 million.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.08.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.08.21]
Sr. Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.08.21]
Senior Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.08.21]
Sr. Character Artist (Outsourcing)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image