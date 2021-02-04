Get a job: Join Disbelief as a Technical UI Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Disbelief is a game development studio focusing on contracting and consulting services. We’ve worked with both AAA and independent studios to help their projects ship. Notable projects we’ve worked on include Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, and Spellbreak.

At Disbelief we value work-life balance, and want to create an alternative to the crunch-culture prevalent in game development. We also believe strongly in investing in our talent and our team. Disbelief is a place to puzzle out the solutions to cutting-edge problems for industry leading projects, but also a place where people can grow their careers and skills as valued members of a stable and close-knit team.

This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. We are looking for a Technical UI Designer who is a self motivated problem solver, and will play an integral role in UX development on a variety of projects and UX pipelines. They will act as a bridge between the technical and artistic aspects of UX development, empowering both programming and design to achieve more than either could on their own. If you are equally capable of discussing performance and logic issues with engineers, as well as participating in critique and creative discussion with UX artists and designers, you are a candidate we are looking for. You will work on all parts UX, from concept to final art, design to implementation, as well as tools and pipeline development.

At Disbelief we work with leading edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't.

Key Responsibilities

Clearly communicate UX needs to engineers, and technical constraints to the UX team.

Collaborate with Artists, Designers and Engineers to spec out, and prototype new UX features

Translate concepts/wireframes into reusable components as part of a UI system for artists and designers to use.

Diagnose workflow problems in UI pipelines, then develop tools and new workflows to solve them

Assist Engineers in developing entirely new UI pipelines

Profile and optimize UI content and logic

Estimate the time it takes to complete tasks

Skills and Requirements

Degree in art, computer science, or equivalent experience

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

1+ years in game development, or 3+ in a related industry

Experience with version control with Perforce, Git, or equivalent

Experience with game UI platforms like Flash/Scaleform, Coherent, UMG, or equivalent.

Experience with localization

Able to build UI from start to finish, from concept/wireframe to final art and implementation

Understanding of real time rendering and experience writing shaders/materials is a plus

Experience with HTML5, Javascript, CSS a plus.

Portfolio demonstrating UX Art and Design Scripting ability An eye for Animation/Motion Graphics Proficiency in cross disciplinary tasks Pipeline/Workflow optimization



Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.