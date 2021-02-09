Nintendo boss says diverse Switch playerbase will help it outsell the Wii

Nintendo has explained how it intends to help the Switch surpass the 101 million lifetime sales amassed by the Wii.

The Switch has already sold close to 80 million units worldwide, but according to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has only just entered "the middle of its lifecycle."

That means it's well on track to beat the Wii's impressive lifetime sales total, and during a recent earnings call Furukawa said Nintendo will help the system achieve that goal by offering specific "titles of interest" to its wide range of players.

Elaborating on that plan, Furukawa explained the Switch has diversified its playerbase significantly since launching in 2017, and said it's now down to Nintendo to cater to each of those customers by curating a something-for-everyone software lineup.

"One point that we consider critical to this effort is the fact that a wide range of consumers are currently playing Nintendo Switch," said Furukawa. "Many of those who purchased at launch have already played a variety of different titles, while there are also consumers who were encouraged to purchase a Nintendo Switch by the release of a game in a series like Pokemon or Animal Crossing.

"There are consumers who purchased a game system for the first time in a long while because in 2020, they were spending more time at home, or who purchased a system due to nostalgia from the Super Mario Bros. 35 Anniversary campaign. It's important for us to continue providing the next title of interest to each of these various consumers"

Furukawa also pointed out the demand for multiple Switch consoles within the same household, noting that same-household sales accounted for approximately 20 percent of Switch family sell-through between October and December 2020.