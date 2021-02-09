Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 9, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 9, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 9, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent buys minority stake in DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive

Tencent buys minority stake in DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive

February 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Tencent has purchased a minority stake in DayZ and Arma developer Bohemia Interactive for an undisclosed fee.

The Czech studio will remain independent following the deal, and will continue to be led by its existing management team. 

Tencent and Bohemia have joined forces in the past, and are currently working to bring the PC-mobile sandbox title Ylands to players in China.

Although terms of the deal weren't discussed, Bohemia CEO Marek Spanel said Tencent will support its "unique approach to online games."

The news follows a string of notable investments for Tencent, which has acquired stakes in Life is Strange developer Dontnod and Don't Starve creator Klei Entertainment since the start of 2021.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.09.21]
Senior Animator
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.09.21]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.09.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Iridium Studios
Iridium Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.08.21]
Technical Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image