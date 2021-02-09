Tencent buys minority stake in DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive

Tencent has purchased a minority stake in DayZ and Arma developer Bohemia Interactive for an undisclosed fee.

The Czech studio will remain independent following the deal, and will continue to be led by its existing management team.

Tencent and Bohemia have joined forces in the past, and are currently working to bring the PC-mobile sandbox title Ylands to players in China.

Although terms of the deal weren't discussed, Bohemia CEO Marek Spanel said Tencent will support its "unique approach to online games."

The news follows a string of notable investments for Tencent, which has acquired stakes in Life is Strange developer Dontnod and Don't Starve creator Klei Entertainment since the start of 2021.