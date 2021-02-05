Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GO
Get certified in Agile Leadership in this GDC Masterclass

February 9, 2021 | By Staff
Console/PC, Production, GDC

Veteran game producer Clinton Keith is looking to take your leadership skills to the next level. In his March GDC Masterclass, he’ll be offering a special certification session in Agile Leadership, a one-of-a-kind opportunity to become professionally certified in one of the game industry’s leading production workflows.

In this one-day course which runs on March 5th, attendees can expect to learn Certified Agile Leadership Essentials (CAL-E) certification from the SCRUM alliance.

Keith’s course goes beyond just the basic structure of an Agile workflow. These are just a few of the lessons attendees can expect to take away from the course:

  • How a healthy agile approach supports the complexity and uncertainty of work.
  • Dialog approaches that can be used to coach, provide feedback, resolve conflict, and work through difficult challenges by integrating alternative perspectives and engaging others to improve outcomes.
  • How power or influence techniques can be used to be present, aware, and engaged while avoiding over-influence and micromanagement.

Don’t miss this chance to earn a professional certification that will boost your leadership skills as well as your resume! Seats are limited and will fill up soon. Register now to claim your spot in Keith’s course.

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations for Informa Tech

