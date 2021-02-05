Get a job: Join HB Studios as a Senior Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada

HB Studios is Atlantic Canada's largest and most successful independent video game developer. We have an opportunity for a Senior Producer to join our team of developers, creators, and fans, who are passionate about the art and process involved in video game development.

As a Senior Producer, you will be providing organizational and creative leadership on video game development from initial design through to code release by managing projects to schedule and budget.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Produce one franchise of one or more SKUs.

Develop product vision and design with key stakeholders and champion that vision on the team.

Work with the Senior Management Group (SMG) and CEO to evaluate and ensure the appropriate resources and personnel are assigned to each project.

Communicate risks, expectations, and success criteria to stakeholders.

Proactively anticipate and adjust for problems and roadblocks.

Enforce and help educate staff on HB Studios' policies and procedures.

Change agent for process improvement; contribute to the ongoing improvement of project processes to achieve efficiencies.

Identify, lead, and develop economically viable video or computer game concepts; lead on worldwide market trends, patterns and customer requirements.

Oversee project documentation, testing and QA processes.

Work with internal staff and direct reports to train and develop their skills; mentor Associate/Junior Producers, Product Managers.

Co-ordinate with external partners, contractors, and licensors.

Assist in the management, tracking and approvals of licensed assets.

Develop publisher relationships through effective communication and personal skills.

Think outside the box in a challenging and dynamic environment; be a source of creative and innovative solutions.

Key Results

High quality projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Good relationships are maintained at all times.

High morale is maintained within the team.

Essential Skills, Knowledge, and Experience

Bachelor's level degree or equivalent / related experience.

Minimum of 5 years' experience in a project management / producer role.

Good understanding of multimedia and software tools.

Proficiency in project management software (JIRA, etc.).

Excellent organizational and communication (both verbal & written) skills.

A proven ability to multi-task, make decisions and solve problems efficiently and effectively.

Self-motivated and avid game player.

Able and willing to work additional hours as necessary to successfully complete a task.

Excel as a team player and strive to maximize team/department performance.

A dedicated work ethic and commitment to excellence.

A solid understanding of game theory and related technology.

A solid understanding of all aspects of the game development life cycle and design process - from concept to delivery.

Ability to handle multiple demands on themselves and the project; have a strong ability to maintain professionalism with climate changes and display finesse when working under adverse conditions.

Must be able to distinguish between low and high priority items, concentrating on areas yielding the greatest return, and demonstrate appropriate judgement in determining what requires a "sense of urgency".

Must be flexible, receptive and open to change.

Must be willing and able to travel (internationally) for work, where working on weekends or for longer hours may also be required.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.