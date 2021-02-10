Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 10, 2021
Microsoft creates 'Vault' subsidiary to house Bethesda parent ZeniMax

February 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft has established a new subsidiary called Vault that will be merged with and into Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.

ZeniMax was purchased by Microsoft for $7.5 billion in September 2020, bringing Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda into the Xbox Games Studios fold.

Now, according to a document uploaded on the European Commission website, Microsoft intends to create a new home for ZeniMax within its business structure -- with the 'Vault' moniker a clear nod to the Fallout series. 

"Microsoft acquires within the meaning of Article 3(1)(b) of the Merger Regulation sole control of the whole of ZeniMax," reads the notification of concentration submitted to the European Commission. 

"The concentration is accomplished by way of a merger pursuant to which a newly created Microsoft subsidiary (‘Vault’) will be merged with and into ZeniMax."

The European Commission has invited interested third parties to relay their views on the proposed merger by February 15, 2021.

