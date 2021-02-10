Totally Reliable Delivery Service dev among three studios acquired by TinyBuild

Seattle-based publisher TinyBuild has acquired three game studios to bolster its development capabilities.

The triple swoop has seen TinyBuild purchase Totally Reliable Delivery Service developer We're Five Games, Black Skylands creator Hungry Couch, and Cartel Tycoon maker Moon Moose.

The terms of each deal weren't disclosed, although TinyBuild did highlight We're Five Games' recent success by revealing Totally Reliable Delivery Service has crossed 14 million downloads since launching on April 1, 2020.

The company also explained that all three studios will retain full creative control of their projects under the TinyBuild umbrella.

"We believe that long-term thinking and long-term partnerships are the way to move forward for TinyBuild,” said TinyBuild chief exec Alex Nichiporchik, commenting on the deals.

"With We’re Five, Hungry Couch and Moon Moose all joining the orange family, our new first-party studios will have access to TinyBuild's resources and funding while maintaining full creative control."

The spate of acquisitions means TinyBuild, which is perhaps best known for its work on the Hello Neighbor franchise, now owns seven development studios.