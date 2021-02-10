Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 10, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 10, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 10, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Totally Reliable Delivery Service dev among three studios acquired by TinyBuild

Totally Reliable Delivery Service dev among three studios acquired by TinyBuild

February 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Seattle-based publisher TinyBuild has acquired three game studios to bolster its development capabilities. 

The triple swoop has seen TinyBuild purchase Totally Reliable Delivery Service developer We're Five Games, Black Skylands creator Hungry Couch, and Cartel Tycoon maker Moon Moose. 

The terms of each deal weren't disclosed, although TinyBuild did highlight We're Five Games' recent success by revealing Totally Reliable Delivery Service has crossed 14 million downloads since launching on April 1, 2020. 

The company also explained that all three studios will retain full creative control of their projects under the TinyBuild umbrella.

"We believe that long-term thinking and long-term partnerships are the way to move forward for TinyBuild,” said TinyBuild chief exec Alex Nichiporchik, commenting on the deals.

"With We’re Five, Hungry Couch and Moon Moose all joining the orange family, our new first-party studios will have access to TinyBuild's resources and funding while maintaining full creative control."

The spate of acquisitions means TinyBuild, which is perhaps best known for its work on the Hello Neighbor franchise, now owns seven development studios.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.10.21]
Community Management Specialist - Elvenar (inhouse)
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.10.21]
Mid to Senior Artist - Stylized PBR
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.10.21]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.10.21]
Outsourcing Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image