Newsbrief: Minecraft Dungeons has surpassed 10 million players since launching on May 26, 2020, according to developer Mojang.

The dungeon crawling Minecraft spin-off was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox less than a year ago, and has evidently done quite well since.

It's worth pointing out, of course, that Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox Game Pass, so not all of those players will translate to sales.