February 11, 2021
Tilting Point sinks $60 million into Match 3D developer Loop Games

February 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has sunk $60 million into Match 3D developer Loop Games. The investment will allow Loop Games to bolster Match 3D with App Store Optimization and "potentially future services."

Both companies have previously worked together as part of a 'UA partnership" that helped increase Match 3D's daily active user count fivefold to 2.6 million. That success convinced Tilting Point to continue backing the title, which has also become one of the top 100 highest-grossing iOS games in the USA. 

"Tilting Point was instrumental in providing the UA funding and expert consulting that we needed to boost Match 3D to its rapid success; if not for their support, the game wouldn’t be where it is standing right now,” said Loop Games chief exec, Mert Gur, in a press release. "I know that Match 3D is poised for even greater success now that it has the support of Tilting Point’s ASO expertise."

The news comes less than a month after Tilting Point established a new studio in St Petersburg, Russia, to expand its global development capabilities.

