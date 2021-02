Newsbrief: Viking-themed survival game Valheim has crossed 1 million sales during its first week on Steam Early Access, according to developer Iron Gate Studio.

Breaking the news in a blog post, the studio explained the procedural generated title -- which lets players explore a mystical purgatory inspired by Viking culture -- amassed 160,00 peak concurrent users during its first week in Early Access, and also attracted over 127,000 peak viewers on Twitch.

The multiplayer title launched in Early Access on February 2, 2021, and is currently only available on Steam.