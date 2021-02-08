Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Improve your game’s matchmaking services in Josh Menke’s GDC Masterclass course

February 11, 2021 | By Staff
When making massively popular multiplayer games, it’s not just important to have a fun game, it’s essential to make sure your game’s matchmaking doesn’t kill your players’ sense of fun.

In this spring’s GDC Masterclass sessions, 343 Industries’ Josh Menke is out to help you do just that. He’s running a day-long course on March 4th dedicated to teaching  the principles of good multiplayer matchmaking

Here are some of the takeaways you can expect from this matchmaking tutorial:

  • How to accurately find a player’s skill for use in both matchmaking and ranking
  • How to determine the best way to balance the use of skill, latency, and wait time in matchmaking
  • Best practices for ranking players given different games and audiences

Don’t delay! Make your next multiplayer game your team’s best one yet, and register for Meneke’s GDC Masterclass now. Seats are limited, get yours before they’re gone!

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

