Improve your game’s matchmaking services in Josh Menke’s GDC Masterclass course

When making massively popular multiplayer games, it’s not just important to have a fun game, it’s essential to make sure your game’s matchmaking doesn’t kill your players’ sense of fun.

In this spring’s GDC Masterclass sessions, 343 Industries’ Josh Menke is out to help you do just that. He’s running a day-long course on March 4th dedicated to teaching the principles of good multiplayer matchmaking

Here are some of the takeaways you can expect from this matchmaking tutorial:

How to accurately find a player’s skill for use in both matchmaking and ranking

How to determine the best way to balance the use of skill, latency, and wait time in matchmaking

Best practices for ranking players given different games and audiences

