February 11, 2021
February 11, 2021
February 11, 2021
Kingdom Hearts will make its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive

February 11, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Square Enix's Final Fantasy and Disney mashup series Kingdom Hearts is headed to PC for the first time and, thanks to a deal with Epic Games, will do so as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The once-PlayStation-exclusive series crossed console lines with 2019's release of Kingdom Hearts 3 and, shortly after a collection featuring the series' mainline games was rereleased for Xbox as well.

Kingdom Hearts' PC debut will see Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Cut, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory all release for the Epic Games Store on March 30 of this year.

Confusing naming conventions aside, that brings enhanced versions of all of the mainline Kingdom Hearts games released since 2002 to PC, though a number of other Kingdom Hearts spinoffs with equally bizarre titles remain scattered across other platforms.

