Go behind the scenes at the studio behind Mario Kart Live at GDC Showcase

February 11, 2021 | By Staff
Last year Mario Kart hit the road---literally---with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a unique hybrid of remote control cars and AR Gameplay that turned players’ Nintendo Switch devices into controllers for real toy cars.

Now at GDC Showcase, you’ll get to hear more about the studio behind Mario Kart Live, as the fantastic folks from Velan Studios are giving a talk at GDC Showcase about life at their studio, and what it’s taken for them to succeed in a competitive business.

And as part of our Discussion Session format, you’ll have the chance to ask Velan Studios’ developers whatever questions you like in the event’s chat function, so you can get your own personal insights from their development journey.

Don’t miss out! Register for GDC Showcase and get ready for a week of free content showcasing the past and future of Game Developers Conference.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

