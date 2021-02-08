Get a job: Join the Sucker Punch team as a Combat Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Do you dissect the combat and core systems of all games you play? Do you delight in knowing the details of attack or parry timing and count frames? Then we would like to talk to you! We are looking for people who are passionate about living and breathing Combat Design.



Sucker Punch games focus on strong and innovative player abilities mixed with rich storytelling and challenging encounters. As a Combat Designer, you’re in the middle of this, creating the glue for content and systems, helping create a cohesive and exhilarating experience.



Responsibilities

Prototype, polish and balance enemies, player abilities and progression systems.

Work with design leadership to create, and iterate on combat experiences.

Provide clear communication to all disciplines you’re collaborating with.

Give crisp feedback to quickly iterate on concepts, proposing solutions as well as criticisms.

Contribute to the overall game design. We’re a collaborative group, and we expect every member of the team to have an impact on the overall player experience.

Requirements

Must have played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core combat systems.

3+ years of design or AAA game development experience.

Demonstrated ability to prototype and iterate quickly.

Solid programming or similar experience.

Must be a clear communicator, and an expert juggler of the contributions from different disciplines.

Contemporary knowledge of modern combat design.

Must be eligible to work in the US and willing to relocate to Seattle.

Pluses

Proficiency in Maya or other 3D modeling and animation package.

Experience working on Melee combat systems.

Experience working on progression and investment systems.

Send us your resume showcasing your passion for creating enemies, attacks and encounters, which challenge players to be on the top of their game!