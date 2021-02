Newsbrief: Multiplayer platformer Human: Fall Flat has sold over 25 million copies worldwide, according to publisher Curve Digital.

The popular game, developed by No Brakes Games, launched back in July 2016 on Microsoft Windows, Linux, and MacOS. Since then, it has been rolled out on a huge range of platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Google Stadia.

Curve said the title crossed the 25 million sales mark after launching in China last year, where it sold 2.5 million units within its first month.