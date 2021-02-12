Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 12, 2021
Asmodee acquires digital multiplayer board game platform Board Game Arena

February 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Asmodee has acquired digital multiplayer board game platform, Board Game Arena, for an undisclosed fee. 

Based in France, Asmodee is the publisher behind tabletop games like Dobble and Ticket To Ride. It also has experience publishing video games, having launched titles including Catan, Carcassonne, and Scythe on platforms like Steam, Nintendo, Switch, and iOS through its Asmodee Digital division. 

Board Game Arena, meanwhile, is an online platform that provides access to the official versions of over 250 games. It currently has over 5 million members and supports 40 languages.

Following the purchase, Asmodee said it will work to expand the platform by "speeding up the availability of its key titles" and reaching more consumers. 

"Our growth is based on one crucial commitment: offer the best gaming experience to consumers and bring our brands to the widest audience," said Asmodee's head of strategy, Thomas Koegler, in a press release.

"Having a platform that allows players from all over the world to meet, play their favorite games together or discover new games is a natural fit alongside our amazing catalogue of board games."

