Valheim has crossed 367,000 concurrent players on Steam

Valheim has surpassed 367,000 concurrent users on Steam in under two weeks. The viking-inspired survival title sold over 1 million copies during its first week on Steam Early Access, amassing a peak 160,000 concurrent users in the process.

That record was quickly broken, however, with the latest Steam numbers showing Valheim hit an all-time peak of 367,443 concurrent users over the weekend.

For context, that means the title attracted more users than heavy hitters like Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rust.

As the chart below shows, it has also become the fourth most-popular game on Steam during the past 24 hours (in terms of concurrent players), behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

The game has also proved popular on streaming platforms, with developer Iron Gate Studios revealing it attracted over 127,000 peak views on Twitch last week. It'll be interesting to see how the studio builds on this early momentum.

Steam and Game Stats: UPDATED: 15 FEBRUARY, 2021 @ 2:29PM