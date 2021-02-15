Nintendo claims additional damages in White Cat Project lawsuit

Nintendo is seeking more damages from White Cat Project developer Colopl as part of an ongoing patent-related lawsuit.

The legal battle began in 2016, when Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Colopl and accused the company of infringing on five of its patents -- including one covering "the special technology used to operate a joystick over a touch panel," which it claims appears in White Cat Project.

Nintendo was originally seeking 4.4 billion yen ($41.7 million) in damages, but according to a new report from Siliconera (via Famitsu), has now raised that amount to 4.95 billion yen ($46.9 million) due to the amount of time that has passed.

Addressing the change in a statement, Colopl explained it is "confident that our game does not infringe upon Nintendo's patent rights," and said it would continue to stand by the "legitimacy of that view."