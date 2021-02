Newsbrief: Valheim has surpassed 2 million sales in under two weeks, according to developer Iron Gate Studio.

The viking-themed survival title launched through Steam Early Access on February 2, 2021, and sold 1 million copies during its first week on sale.

It has now doubled that total, while amassing nearly 400,000 peak concurrent users on Steam to become one of the most-played titles on the platform at the time of writing.