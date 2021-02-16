Colossi Games nets $2.5 million to boost production on debut mobile game

Mobile studio Colossi Games has secured $2.5 million in seed funding to continue developing its debut project.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the investment was led by EQT Ventures with backing from Play Ventures -- the latter of which led a $650,000 funding round into the studio back in August 2020.

Colossi is currently working on a unnamed survival title, which is being pitched as a "mobile game centered around arena battles and survival in the Ancient European world."

The studio is also keen to expand its development team, and the latest cash injection will allow it to do precisely that while also investing in marketing and production.

"Having worked at various different corporate games companies across Europe and Russia, we saw the gap in the market to create a more social RPG game," said Colossi Games CEO and co-founder, Manuel Prueter, explaining how their debut project will attempt to carve out a niche.

"We strongly believe the future is social, and we strive to make a significant genre impact on innovation in this regard. This new funding will enable us to bring the game to life in a more advanced state and create more game-changing entertainment."