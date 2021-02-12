Go behind the scenes of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners at GDC Showcase

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is one of the biggest recent success stories of the VR business—the game has made over $30 million in revenue, and proven to be an incredible achievement in the VR single-player space.

Now you can hear stories from the game’s development at GDC Showcase. Next month, the developers at Skydance Interactive will be presenting a postmortem on the game’s development process.

Skydance’s Chris Busse and Guy Constantini will offer insight on creating an innovative VR gameplay, and discuss their collaboration with the team at Skybound Entertainment to tell an original story in the world of The Walking Dead.

As part of GDC’s Discussion Sessions format, you’ll also have the chance to ask your questions of Busse and Constantini in GDC Showcase’s chat function! The pair will be answering questions live during their presentation.

