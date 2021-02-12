Get a job: Join Guerrilla Games as a Technical Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

OUR TECH ANIMATION TEAM

The Technical Animation Team is a multi-disciplinary group. As a collaborative team, you will work closely with the Animation, Code, and Design teams to help define goals and implement them accordingly. Having a dedicated Engine Tools team, you will also work closely with the Engineering team to develop the animation tools and workflow, and to troubleshoot run-time issues.

Guerrilla is looking for an ambitious individual with a proven track record in the design and implementation of animation systems and state machines to join our Technical Animation Team.

Being part of our team you will collaborate with our Design, Code, Engine and Animation teams to help meet our aesthetic and in-game requirements while working within technological specifications. You will assume responsibility for the design and creation of our animation state machines from their conception and onward.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

As a Technical Animator your main responsibilities will include:

The design and implementation of animation state machines and runtime solutions;

Knowledge of in game engine implementation, including ragdoll physics;

Closely collaborate with the Animation lead and Art Director to maintain the style and quality bar for animations in the game;

Work closely with our internal engine team and engineers to improve upon existing UX and UI and/or develop new solutions to improve animation workflow efficiency;

Training and documentation for the animation team;

Analyze, troubleshoot and solve animation related technical challenges.

WHO YOU ARE

We'd love to hear from you if:

You have over five years of professional experience, with more than one AAA title shipped;

You have a deep knowledge and experience with the creation of animation state machines, such as Morpheme, ANT, Unreal or the equivalent thereof;

You have a background in animation;

You have extensive knowledge of vector math;

You are proficient enough with scripting languages to easily communicate with engineers.

