Broaden your grasp of level design in Chris Totten’s GDC Masterclass

February 16, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

There’s more to level design than T-corridors and well-lit hallways. Christopher Totten knows this, and he wants you to expand your level design skills in his upcoming GDC Masterclass course.

Totten’s one-day course (which aims to offer valuable lessons for junior and veteran developers alike) will take you through the process of iterating on several small prototypes to help build skills that can be relevant to large projects.

If you sign up for this March 5th session, you can expect to:

  • Learn a variety of prototyping tools such as tabletop, Twine, 2D game engines, and grayboxing
  • Build experiences that make game levels engaging
  • Identify the impact that spatial quallity has on gameplay
  • Craft game prototypes with a strong focus on player engagement
  • Develop a strong sense of macro-level game design, micro-level design, and pacing

This is a rare opportunity to get some one-on-one time with one of the game industry’s best level design instructors! But seats for Totten’s class are limited. Make sure to sign up today to secure your spot.

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

