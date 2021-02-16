Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

A North Dakota bill aiming to loosen Apple's tight grip on iOS has failed

A North Dakota bill aiming to loosen Apple's tight grip on iOS has failed

February 16, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 16, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

A bill aiming to loosen Apple's iOS app publishing restrictions in a way that could allow developers to launch games without agreeing to Apple's standard revenue splits has been rejected by North Dakota's state senate.

The bill went to a vote today and ultimately failed with 36 votes against and only 11 for, according to CNBC. If it had passed in the senate and made it through the house, the North Dakota bill would've required companies in the state making over $10 million yearly through app stores to allow third-party payment processing on their platforms.

Apple, of course, isn't based out of North Dakota so the bill wouldn't have had an immediate effect on the app store, but proponents of the bill saw it as a way to get similar legislation movements going in other states, likely ones with a more direct link to Apple or Google.

Quotes from state senators captured in that full CNBC article argue that North Dakota shouldn't be the battleground on which battles between corporations are fought, while others made the case that it was a chance for the state to become a leader in what's sure to become a critical issue in the coming months and years.

The bill clearly agreed with the argument being made by Epic Games in its legal back and forth with Apple, so much so that the company had to deny involvement in the bill following rumors it was hiring lobbyists to encourage the bill along.

Instead, Epic noted in a statement sent to CNET that it had only issued statements in support of the bill, which itself is understandable given how much the now-failed anti-app store bill is aligned with Epic's own perspective that Apple has created an anti-competitive environment by barring other app stores or payment processors from iOS.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, CA or Los Angeles, US, Ontario, Canada
[02.15.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.15.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[02.12.21]
Concept Artist
Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[02.12.21]
Senior Game Designer (F2P)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image