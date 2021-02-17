Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Stadia boss praised first-party studios for 'great progress' days before closure

Report: Stadia boss praised first-party studios for 'great progress' days before closure

February 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Google Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison praised the company's first-party studios for making "great progress," before shutting them down a few days later.

That's according to a new report from Kotaku, which has obtained an email sent by Harrison to Stadia development teams on January 27 -- five days before Google announced plans to pivot away from internal game development on February 1.

"[Stadia Games and Entertainment] (SG&E) has made great progress building a diverse and talented team and establishing a strong lineup of Stadia exclusive games," reads Harrison's email. "We will confirm the SG&E investment envelope shortly, which will, in turn, inform the SG&E strategy and 2021 [objectives and key results]."

The email would have landed in the inbox of staff members less than a week before Google announced it would be winding down SG&E focus on "Stadia's future as a platform," explaining it would be looking to work with third-party developers and publishers rather than investing in its own titles.

Ultimately, it's a receipt that suggests Google's handling of the situation was messy at best, and backs up an earlier report from Kotaku that claims Stadia devs found out about the closure at the very last minute.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.17.21]
Community Management Specialist - Elvenar (inhouse)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.17.21]
Outsourcing Manager
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.17.21]
Browser Frontend Developer - Video Game: Forge of Empires
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Technical Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image